The winter season turns the outdoors into a frosty wonderland. But if you venture too far out onto that beautiful mirror-like frozen lake, it may crack apart beneath your feet. We hope it won’t but, if it does, here’s what to do.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.