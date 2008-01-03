How To Survive CES: Skip The Vaporware, Wash Your Hands

It’s the first week of the New Year, which means you’re going to see a slew of previews of next week’s CES, pointing out who’s speaking when, and what gadgets most folks are excited to see. We’ve written and edited many of these ourselves, so we’re not going begrudge anyone reading them. But keep in mind that CES is most famous for vaporware, and little if any of what attendees see or hear about ever shows up in the real world. Hidden since January 07, for example: Sharp’s 108-inch LCD; Ed Zander’s Motorola turnaround, etc.

One bit of useful pre-CES reading: Survival tips from SAI reader and Bite Communications exec Kelly McCarthy:

• Stay in a hotel that sits on the monorail or offer to pay for a cab for someone at the front of the line (you’re going to expense it anyway). If your only option is the back of the cab line, jump on one of the buses, which are way faster.

• Wash your hands incessantly to avoid the inevitable CES plague.

• Map your route ahead of time and limit your adventures to one section or hall per day.

• Take notes as if there will be a quiz at the end. Even the most conscientious of CES peeps can’t keep it all straight after the first hour.

• Schedule meetings in blocks later in the day when the floor is less crowded and folks are headed back to their hotels.

• Charge your phone every night: finding an outlet in CES-land is next to impossible.

• Go early, go late. Leave early, leave late. Every single person at CES seems to head to and from CES at the same time. By commuting at a slightly different time, you’ll lower your chances of contemplating how far it really could be to walk home.

Other must-dos, must-sees, must-avoids? Send us a note via tips or post in comments below: We’ll republish as a stand-alone post in a few days.

