How I Survived An 80 Mile Bike Ride With Bankers Without Even Training

On Saturday, I biked in the Xtreme Biker’s Association’s 14th annual “Xtreme Bike to the Shore” — a 78 mile charity ride from Philadelphia to Avalon, New Jersey.



The Memorial Day weekend Saturday ride is popular among the financial services crowd, too.

I met a bunch of cyclists from private equity firms, hedge funds and investment banking. There were a couple that could probably give Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman a run for their money on their bikes.

I’ve never been on a road bike in my life. I can’t even remember the last time I was on a bike before this ride.

But the ride was for a great cause. It helped raise funds for Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, a brand new independent, Catholic college prep school for students of all faiths who cannot otherwise afford a private education.

I’ve included highlights from my trip in the slides that follow as well as some tips.

