How to survive a heatwave

With the mercury expected to well surpass 38C in most parts of New South Wales today, with some places even expected to reach as high as 42C, it is important to remember that extreme heat has its dangers.

While it may be tempting to skip work and spend all day at the beach, excessive exposure to today’s high temperatures and strong sun can cause dehydration, severe sun burn, heat cramps and even sun stroke.

NSW Health provides tips for how to stay sun safe in weather.

“Hot weather can cause serious health problems, and some people in our community are at greater risk of serious health effects than others,” the government website says.

For this reason it suggests that it’s a good idea to prepare in advance.

“You can prepare yourself on a personal level as well as your house or apartment. Remember to have a chat with a neighbour or relative/ close friend about keeping in contact during a heat wave in case you or they need any help.”

It suggest four key things to do to stay healthy during the heat: drink plenty of water, keep cool, take care of others and have a plan.

Here are NSW Health’s recommendations for the heat wave.

Personal

Regularly check your local forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology on your radio, TV or on the internet.

Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot. Be sure to store your medication at less than 25°C.

Drink enough fluids, even if you are not feeling thirsty. For most people, the following fluids are suitable: water, icy poles, diluted fruit juice (1 part juice in 4 parts water) or weak cordial. Each older person and people at risk should receive personalised drinking recommendations.

Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help and who could provide help to you if needed).

In your house or apartment

Check your fridges, freezers, fans and air-conditioners to make sure they work properly and make sure your air conditioning is set to cool.

Stock up on food (for your household and pets), water and medicines to last up to a week so you don’t have to go out in a heat wave.

Consider buying cool packs to have in the fridge or freezer to help you cool down if needed.

Put together a small emergency kit to plan for a possible power failure – this may include a torch, batteries, candles, matches, a battery operated radio and a first aid kit.

Check that your home can be properly ventilated without compromising security.

If possible, have curtains with pale linings in rooms that get a lot of sunlight to help reflect the heat. Avoid dark reflective curtain linings and metal Venetian blinds as they absorb heat and may make rooms hotter.

Consider putting external blinds, shutters or some other shading on windows in rooms which face west.

Insulate your house – not only will this keep it cool in summer, but it will also keep it warm in winter.

Create a cool room or cool area to go to during extreme heat. This room or area ideally should be east or south facing in the house and can be cooled using indoor and outdoor shading, ventilation and use of a fan or air-conditioning.

Consider the risk of bushfires as they often occur on days of high temperature.

For more detailed information on heat and health visit the NSW health website .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.