14 ways to support Black Lives Matter protests if you can't be there in person

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images A storefront displaying a ‘Black Owned Business’ sign in Brooklyn, New York.

Black Lives Matter protests are being held in cities and suburbs across the country and world in response to the death of George Floyd.

At the same time, thousands of new cases of COVID-19 are reported daily in the US, showing the battle against the virus is far from over.

While plenty of protesters are taking to the street, if you are unable to attend in person, there are still ways to support the cause from home.

You can donate supplies, sign petitions, and email local government officials, while also educating yourself and supporting Black-owned businesses.

Protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have now made their way into every corner of the United States, and they have even erupted across the world. The consecutive deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor have sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

While the protests continue, the US is still battling COVID-19.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while people have a right to demonstrate, close-proximity gatherings, shouting, and crowd-controlling irritants that lead to coughing and rubbing of the eyes may increase the spread of the virus.

Some Black Lives Matter advocates do not feel comfortable protesting. Ines Aguerre, a New York resident who works at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, told Insider, “I’m making the conscious decision not to [protest] because I work with patients with autoimmune diseases who are at a higher risk for coronavirus, and I don’t want to risk infecting them.” Instead, Aguerre said she is using her time after work to educate herself and her family, while also donating to organisations that support Black Lives Matter.

Here are 14 impactful ways to support the movement from home.

Provide supplies to keep protesters protected and safe.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images People give out free water for demonstrators outside the White House.

Providing essential supplies for protesters can go a long way.Amnesty International has a list of recommended essentials for protesters, including masks, shatter-resistant eye protection, other personal protective equipment, water, energy snacks, and first aid kits.

From home, you can sew masks, make posters, gather first aid kits, and purchase snacks and water. Some protests have supply drop-off stations, and if not clearly stated, you can contact the protest organiser or an attendee to collect the supplies.

Remain in close contact with friends and family members who are joining protests.

SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images A protester writes a phone number on their arm.

If you know members of your community are heading out to a protest, offer to be their emergency contact. As support, you carry the responsibility of ensuring your team gets home safely, and should check in every couple of hours.

Using apps like 5-0 Radio, Broadcastify Pro, and Police Scanner Radio & Fire 4+ you can also monitor police presence to update protesters. According to Vice, “The number of users of an app which lets people listen in to police radio broadcasts across the country is nearly doubling every day during the protests.”

Donate to local organisations or bail funds that are supporting protesters in your area.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images Police arrest a protester on June 7.

In response to arrests at protests, people are donating to bail funds, which “help protesters stay out of police custody while they await trial.“

When someone is held in jail for being unable to pay, the impact can be detrimental. As Business Insider previously reported, “people detained pretrial can lose their jobs, fall behind in school, be unable to take care of family, and are more likely to be convicted.” Plus, black and Latino individuals typically face fines that are “35% and 19% higher, respectively, than whites who have been accused of similar crimes, while simply being black increases someone’s odds of being held in jail pretrial by 25%, according to the Pretrial Justice Institute.”

The National Bail Fund Network has compiled over 60 community bail and bond funds across the country and regularly updates the list. Other lists of bail funds and related resources include Resistance Map, Bail Out Network,National Bail Fund Network, and The Bail Project.

Sign and pass petitions around social media to your friends and family.

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Plenty of petitions can be found on Change.org

Signing petitions online or through text message shows solidarity for an assortment of causes, and it’s a way to get involved if you are unable to donate money or time.

The Change.org petition demanding justice for George Floyd and the attention of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has over 17 million signatures. The petition is now the largest US petition in the history of Change.org.

There are petitions for a variety of causes, including a national action against police brutality. Petitions can be found all across Change.org and social media.

Email and call your local government officials to advocate for change.

Getty Images / Prostock – Studio Hold your local elected officials accountable.

USA.gov has direct links to help you find your local officials’ contact information, where you can advocate for issues such as nondiscriminatory policies. If you are looking for talking points, NAACP and Black Lives Matter have key policy changes outlined on their site.

Use your purchasing power to support Black-owned businesses.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images A storefront in Brooklyn, New York.

Use your purchasing power to invest in Black communities and raise up artists, business owners, designers, chefs, and entrepreneurs. Insider previously reported on the different apps that can help guide you in the right direction. There are restaurant directories that connect you to Black-owned restaurants and online marketplaces that promote Black-owned businesses, especially home goods, clothing, and books.

Support the work of Black artists.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns Bandcamp is a great tool to discover new artists.

Right now, Bandcamp, a popular online music company, is waiving artist fees for the entire month of June in support of Black Lives Matter. You can use this Google sheet with over 1,000 new artists to discover new music and support the Black community.

Artnet has also compiled a list of 25 organisations that help support Black artists, change-makers, and creators.

Educate yourself about Black history and racism in America through movies and TV shows.

20th Century Fox In 2018’s ‘The Hate U Give,’ Starr finds her voice as an activist after her friend is shot by a police officer in front of her.

Insider previously shared some lists of books, documentaries, movies, and podcasts to educate yourself.

However you choose to educate yourself, it is important to spend some time with what you are learning. As NPR says, “Information is power – you decide what you do with it.”

Diversify your social media feeds.

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images Try following more activists and people of colour online.

If you’ve found yourself spending more time on social media, take this as an opportunity to follow more people of colour and hear from voices outside of your community of friends and family.

A few activists to start with include Adwoa Aboah, Blair Imani, Bree Newsome Bass, Rachel Cargle, Opal Tometi, Austin Channing Brown, and Sonya Renee Taylor.

Open a dialogue with your friends and family members.

Getty A family connects over Zoom.

Alongside educating yourself, opening a dialogue with friends and family members about your role in society is especially important. Embrace the inevitable discomfort of the conversation and welcome any opposing opinions.

Elizabeth McCorvey, a North Carolina-based therapist who created a guide for white therapists to discuss race, previously told Insider that “it’s a tough conversation [to have], even when you’re super connected with your family, and especially if you’ve never talked about race before.”

One tip from McCorvey is to cite examples within your own community, giving family members and friends an opportunity to connect to something they are more familiar with.

Offer your services to help others who wish to protest.

Cavan Images/Getty Images Child care services.

Alleviating any external obstacles so that other people can protest could be a tremendous help. Do you have skills that would benefit others? Lawyers, for example, are representing arrested protesters pro-bono. If you are a nanny and your state’s social distancing guidelines allow it, offer childcare services for a few hours.

Vote in your state and local elections to elect officials who represent your beliefs.

Associated Press A group of mail-in ballots being collected.

As former President Barack Obama emphasised, “aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices – and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands.”

To register yourself to vote, visit Vote.org, which walks you through the step-by-step process. Consider also signing up for a mail-in ballot so that you don’t put your health at risk by voting in person.

After you register yourself to vote, try helping members of your community also register and secure mail-in ballots.

Associated Press A voter drops off a ballot in Arizona.

If you still want to feel connected to a community of advocates, try tuning in to a virtual protest. Usually, word of virtual rallies and meetings can be found across social media.

This past weekend, Black Lives Matter London hosted a virtual protest. The Guardian reported that 22,000 people from all over the world tuned in to the online rally using Zoom, Facebook Live, and Instagram.

Local government officials are also hosting virtual town halls, where constituents can ask questions and have their voices heard.

