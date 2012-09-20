How To Sell Yourself And Get What You Want

Photo: Flickr / Angelo González

When it comes to successfully landing business deals, experience, background and education are definitely important.But you also need to be able to sell yourself.



The book The Art of Selling Yourself: The Simple Step-by-Step Process for Success in Business and Life (Tarcher Master Mind Editions)

offers pointers on how to make yourself as appealing as possible.

The authors, Adam Riccoboni and Daniel Callaghan, focus on tips to appeal to the “irrational,” emotional reasons that people choose to do business with you. Examples of these “irrational” factors include how much someone likes you merely by examining how you look and sound.

We pared the book down to a few easy steps that will help you with your next business pitch, lunch meeting or job interview.

