How to subscribe to a channel on Twitch to show your support and unlock exclusive features

You can subscribe to a Twitch channel via the channel’s official page.

If you have Twitch Prime, you can subscribe to any one channel for free, once a month.

When you subscribe to a channel on Twitch, you pay a small fee to support that channel, and you often unlock restricted emotes.

Subscribing to a channel on Twitch is a great way to provide support to the streamer, while accessing channel-specific perks like emotes or badges.

If you have TwitchPrime, you automatically get one free subscription to use each month. But you can still subscribe to a channel even if you don’t have Prime, or you’ve already used the free subscription.

And if you’re subscribing via the mobile app, you can subscribe for multiple months in a row. This is great if you don’t want to reactivate your subscription every month.

Either way, the process is simple and should only take a few minutes. Here’s how to subscribe to a channel on Twitch using either the website on your Mac or PC, or the mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.

How to subscribe to a channel on Twitch on desktop

Regardless of whether you have Twitch Prime or not, here’s how to subscribe to a channel using the website:

1. On your Mac or PC, go to twitch.tv and log into your account.

2. Navigate to the channel you want to subscribe to by typing the channel’s name into the search bar, or opening an ongoing stream of theirs.

3. Toward the top-right side of the screen, select “Subscribe”; this will prompt a pop-up to appear over your screen

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click the ‘Subscribe’ option in purple.

4. If you have Twitch Prime, scroll down in the pop-up and select “Subscribe Free” under “Two ways to subscribe” – if you don’t have Twitch Prime, or you’ve already used your free monthly subscription, select the option that says “Subscribe” followed by a price.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You’ll have two ways to subscribe here.

5. Those with Twitch Prime will be automatically subscribed to the channel without further action; others will have to enter their payment details and follow the on-screen instructions to finish their order.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Enter your payment details.

6. Once your payment is processed, your subscriber benefits will be unlocked.

How to subscribe to a channel on Twitch on mobile

If you’re using the mobile app:

1. On your iPhone or Android device, open the Twitch app and head to the channel you want to subscribe to. You can either go to the channel’s page, or open an ongoing stream.

2. If you open their page, tap “Subscribe” in the white box at the top of the page. If you open a stream, tap the purple “Subscribe” button below the video. If you don’t see it, tap the video.

William Antonelli/Business Insider The ‘Subscribe’ option will appear below the video.

3. A pop-up will appear describing what you get for subscribing. Tap “Subscribe” at the bottom to confirm that you want to join.

4. You’ll be asked how many “Sub Tokens” you want to buy. Every Sub Token counts for one month, so if you buy five, for example, you can subscribe for five months. Once you’ve selected how many months you want to subscribe for, tap “Purchase Sub Tokens” at the bottom.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Every coin gets a month of subscriber benefits.

5. Confirm again how many tokens you want to buy, and tap the price next to the amount you want.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You have to buy coins in specific quantities.

6. Enter your payment information, or if it’s already saved, confirm your purchase. Once it processes, your subscription benefits will be unlocked.

