How to submit an assignment in Google Classroom, or retract a submission, on a computer or mobile device

You can submit an assignment in Google Classroom under the “Classwork” section on the desktop site or mobile app.

To submit an assignment in Google Classroom, you must first “View assignment” and then select the “Add or create” option under the “Your work” menu.

Links and Google Drive attachments, including a document, slide, sheet, drawing, or PDF file, can all be uploaded and submitted in Google Classroom.

You can upload multiple files, unsubmit assignments, and leave notes for your instructor in Google Classroom.

You’ve logged in to Google Classroom, have joined a class, and accessed class materials. Now, it’s time to submit an assignment.

To submit an assignment in Google Classroom, you’ll first need to navigate to the “Classwork” section. You can then find your assignment and attach your work.

From there, it’s as easy as turning it in. Google Classroom also allows users to unsubmit their assignments if you need to make changes or leave a private comment for a teacher about the status of your work.

It’s important to note that if you don’t click “Turn in” after you attach your work, it won’t be submitted. To verify the status of your assignment, double-check to see if it is labelled as “Turned in.”

When submitting assignments to Google Classroom on mobile, you’ll also need to make sure you have the iPhone or Android app installed. You can search and download Google Classroom through the app store on your phone.

Here’s how to submit an assignment on Google Classroom.

How to submit an assignment in Google Classroom on desktop

1. Open your web browser and go to classroom.google.com.

2. Select your class.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider A list of your Google Classroom courses will be visible.

3. At the top of your dashboard, choose “Classwork.”

Select ‘Classwork’ from the menu. Select ‘Classwork’ from the top menu.

4. Click on an assignment, then select “View Assignment.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click ‘View assignment’ after selecting the assignment you want to submit for.

5. Under “Your Work,” choose “Add or Create.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click ‘Add or Create’ to upload a document, image, slide, or more.

6. From there, click “Google Drive” to attach a document you’ve already created and saved in your Drive by selecting it from the file window that appears. If you have multiple documents, attach them all this way.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click on the document you want to attach.

Note: You can add a link to a Drive document or attach a file from your computer. You may also start an assignment here by creating a new document, slide, sheet, or drawing on this page.

7. To leave a private comment for your teacher, enter it in the appropriately labelled text box on the right. Then click the small triangular “paper aeroplane” icon to post it.

8. Next, click “Turn in” or “Mark as done” to confirm your submission and change the assignment status to “Turned in.”

Note: If your teacher has assigned a collaborative document that you worked on or another kind of outside assignment, you may see “Mark as done” instead of “Turn in.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider The status in the top-right should read ‘Turned in’ in grey.

How to unsubmit an assignment in Google Classroom on desktop



If you’ve submitted a document, but find that you need to edit out errors or add in missing content, Google Classroom offers a way to retract your submission. Navigate to the page you turned your assignment in, click “Unsubmit,” and confirm. You can always turn it in again by following the above steps.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Click ‘Unsubmit’ to retract an assignment and make edits.

How to submit an assignment in Google Classroom on the mobile app

1. Open the Google Classroom app on your device.

2. Tap on your class.

3. Choose “Classwork” from the bottom of the app screen.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider The ‘Classwork’ tab should be in the middle of the lower menu.

4. Select the assignment and expand the “Your work” card.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Expand ‘Your work’ by tapping the arrow.

5. Tap “Add attachment” in the “Your work” card.

6. From there, click “Drive” to attach a document you’ve already created in Drive.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider If you have multiple documents, attach them this way.

7. Tap “Turn in” or “Mark as done” and re-confirm.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Tap ‘Turn in’ and confirm your submission.

How to unsubmit an assignment in Google Classroom on iPhone or Android



If you turned in the wrong thing or need to go back and add something to the assignment, you can unsubmit it. Navigate to the assignment, expand the “Your work” card, tap “Unsubmit,” and confirm. You can always turn it in again the same way you did first.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Tap ‘Unsubmit’ and confirm to remove an uploaded attachment.

