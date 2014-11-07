How To Style Your Sideburns

Here are four ways to style your sideburns, with tips from Miles Elliot of Freemans Sporting Club Barber in New York City.

1. THE ‘BURNS BRAZILIAN

Sideburns are the eyebrows of your jawline: Without them, you look ridiculous.

2. THE SWEET SPOT

Just above the middle of the ear. “No matter the hairstyle, this’ll always look good,” says Elliot.

3. THE LONG AND LEAN

The longer your hair, the longer the ‘burns, says Elliot. “Just make sure to trim them a bit thinner.”

4. THE BRILLO CHEEKS

Your employment options: Civil War re-enactor, Hells Angels newbie.

