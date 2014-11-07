How To Style Your Sideburns

Here are four ways to style your sideburns, with tips from Miles Elliot of Freemans Sporting Club Barber in New York City.
1. THE ‘BURNS BRAZILIAN
Sideburns are the eyebrows of your jawline: Without them, you look ridiculous.
2. THE SWEET SPOT
Just above the middle of the ear. “No matter the hairstyle, this’ll always look good,” says Elliot.
3. THE LONG AND LEAN
The longer your hair, the longer the ‘burns, says Elliot. “Just make sure to trim them a bit thinner.”
4. THE BRILLO CHEEKS
Your employment options: Civil War re-enactor, Hells Angels newbie.
More From GQ:
Totally Transform Your Sleep in Just 7 Days
How To Make Therapy Actually Work For You
The Secret to To Burning Fat Fast
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.