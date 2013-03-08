How To Structure Your Resume If You Want To Change Careers

When you want to change careers, but you don’t have the relevant work experience to show your potential employer that you’re capable of doing the job, how should you structure your resume?



In this interview, Laura Hill, founder of Careers in Motion, tells us that job applicants need to focus on their accomplishments rather than responsibilities. She also tells us that you shouldn’t waste valuable resume space on an “Objective” because “they’re out of fashion.”

Watch below to find out the three key elements everyone should have on their resume and when it’s acceptable to have a two-page resume:

Produced by Business Insider Video

