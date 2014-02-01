How To Live-Stream The Super Bowl For Free If You're Not Near A TV

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos will kick-off Superbowl 48 at 6:30 this Sunday night.

If you’re not near a TV, don’t make the mistake of thinking you’ll just be able to get a pirated stream of the game on your computer or tablet.

The NFL has restricted the platforms the game will be on, so if you can’t watch the live broadcast you’ll need to know exactly where to go to see the game.

Fox Sports will be the primary live stream source of this year’s game through the Fox Sports Go app.

On Sunday, the live stream will start at 10am ET with Fox’s Super Bowl kickoff show.

At 2pm ET, the pregame show will start streaming to mobile devices while the network will stream the post game and additional content around 10pm ET. Here is where to look:

You can download Fox’s free free iPad app here.

You’ll be able to watch the game on your computer at FoxSportsGo.com as well.

Shifting to larger screens, Xbox One owners can use that console’s NFL app to watch the game on TV.

Also, Verizon mobile and FIOS customers can subscribe to NFL Mobile to watch the game. This app is available on iPhone, Android, Windows and Blackberry. Unfortunately, you need to pay 5$ a month for a subscription.

The NFL has restricted the ability for people to stream video from inside the stadium so it’ll be hard finding a bootleg copy. Plus, Fox is simulcasting the show for everyone in the U.S. and in Spain so it will be relatively easy for someone to watch both teams face off on Sunday.

To see the rest of the apps available for the game, check out NFL Mobile.

