How to stream the Super Bowl for free

Fox is doing everyone in the United States a solid and letting you stream today’s Super Bowl game over the internet for free.

Just download the Fox Sports GO app for iPhone/iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Android TV, or Fire TV. You can also watch it on your computer by visiting foxsportsgo.com.

The Fox Sports GO app usually makes you log in using your cable or satellite provider’s credentials, but the network is making an exception for the Super Bowl. It’s totally free. No sign-in necessary. Just open the app and start watching.

For Australians, catch it on Channel 7 if you’ve got a telly nearby. They’re airing it in HD too.

The Super Bowl starts at 10:30am AEDT today.

