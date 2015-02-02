You can stream the Super Bowl online for free

ReutersYou don’t need a TV to watch the Seahawks play.
Dear cord cutters,
If you want to watch the Super Bowl but you don’t have a TV, NBC is kindly letting you stream the game online for free.
Just click this link.
The link also looks like it works (with a geo-blocker) if you’re hoping to watch the game from Australia.
Some Foxtel subscribers will also be able to watch a live stream of the contest online.
Super Bowl XLIX kicks off around 10:30am AEST.
