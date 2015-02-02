You can stream the Super Bowl online for free

Reuters You don’t need a TV to watch the Seahawks play.

Dear cord cutters,

If you want to watch the Super Bowl but you don’t have a TV, NBC is kindly letting you stream the game online for free.

Just click this link.

The link also looks like it works (with a geo-blocker) if you’re hoping to watch the game from Australia.

Some Foxtel subscribers will also be able to watch a live stream of the contest online.

Super Bowl XLIX kicks off around 10:30am AEST.

