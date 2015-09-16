How to stream the CNN Republican presidential debate

Just because you’re a cord cutter doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Donald Trump and his fellow Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday night.

CNN is streaming the second GOP debate for free on its app and on its website.

Normally, you’d need to be a subscriber to a pay TV provider if you want to watch the network’s live stream online, but CNN is making an exception for the debate, which is sure to draw a record audience.

To watch the debate, you’ll need to download CNN’s app, which you can do by going here for iPhone, here for iPad, and here for Android.

When you open the app, tap the TV in the top right corner.

Then, scroll down and tap on “Live Event,” and you should be able to watch the debate.

You can also stream it on your PC by visiting CNN.com and clicking “Watch Live TV” in the top right corner.

CNN told Mashable that it won’t stream the event to non-subscribers on the Apple TV, but there’s a way around that if you have a newer Mac: Airplay Mirroring.

Airplay Mirroring allows you to mirror the desktop of your Mac to your Apple TV, so you can watch the CNN stream on the big screen.

CNN’s decision to stream the debate comes as an increasing number of people are choosing to cut the cord, opting instead to get their entertainment from a growing number of online services, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO. Many analysts and TV industry observers say that live events, like sports, awards shows, and debates, will be the saving grace of TV.

Last month’s debate, which was broadcast on Fox News but not streamed online for free, drew a record 24 million viewers.

People who subscribe to Sling TV, the streaming internet TV service from the satellite provider Dish, will also be able to watch the debate on CNN.

