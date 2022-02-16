How to stream Xbox One gameplay using the Twitch app

You can stream on Xbox One by downloading the Twitch app in the Xbox Store.

Twitch is a free service that allows you to stream live content and gameplay to viewers around the world.

Before you stream your gameplay, you’ll have to adjust your stream settings.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Twitch is an online platform that allows people from around the world to watch content live via the internet or an app, similar to how baseball fans might watch their favorite team on TV. This process is known as streaming.

Many internet personalities have found attention and success by streaming gameplay of popular video games on Twitch.

Follow this three-step guide, and you’ll be able to stream to Twitch from your Xbox One just like your favorite streamers.

Step 1: Download Twitch and activate Xbox

Before you start streaming to Twitch, you’ll need to download the Twitch app on your Xbox One.

1. From your Xbox One’s dashboard, use the controller to navigate to the Microsoft Store tab on the left portion of the screen.

Select the ‘Store’ tab. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

2. Navigate to the bar labeled Search, then press the A button on your controller.

Select ‘Search’ bar. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

3. Use the controller to type in “Twitch” and after a moment, the Twitch app will appear on the screen. Select the Twitch app and press the A button on your controller.

Type ‘Twitch’ in the ‘Search’ bar. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

4. Select Get and press the A button again. The Twitch app should begin installing automatically.

Click on the ‘Get’ button. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

Step 2: Adjust streaming settings

Once you’ve downloaded the Twitch app, you need to adjust your steam.

1. Launch the Twitch app and select Sign in on the top menu. Enter the login details for the Twitch account you want to stream from.

Select ‘Sign in’ on the top menu. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

2. You will be given an 8-digit code that you’ll need to enter to link your Xbox One console and Twitch account. Go to this address and enter the code to activate your console for Twitch streaming.

Input the code to link Twitch and Xbox. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

3. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide and navigate to the Profile & system tab on the right. Scroll down and select Settings.

Go to ‘Settings’. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

4. From there, choose Account on the left and then Privacy & online safety on the right.

Select the ‘Account’ and then ‘Privacy & online safety’. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

5. Select Xbox privacy.

Select the ‘Xbox privacy’ option. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

6. Select View details & customize.

Select the ‘View details & customize’ option. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

7. Choose Online status and history.

Select the ‘Online status and history’ option. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

8. Under Others can see if you’re online, make sure Everybody is selected.

Select ‘Everybody’ on the dropdown. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

9. Press the B button to go back and then select Game content.

Select the “Game content” option. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

10. Scroll to the right until you get to the Live stream gameplay tab and make sure Allow is selected.

Select ‘Allow’ in the dropdown. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

11. Scroll to the right again and make sure you’ve also selected Allow under You can share content made using Kinect or another camera.

Select ‘Allow’ in the dropdown. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

Step 3: Broadcast your stream

With your Xbox One’s stream settings in order, plug a USB webcam into your console. Now you’re ready to begin broadcasting.

1. Back in the Twitch app, select Broadcast on the top menu.

Select ‘Broadcast’ on the top menu. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

2. On the right side of the Twitch broadcast settings, you can make adjustments to options such as Camera Position, Microphone, and Stream Resolution.

Adjust Twitch broadcast settings on the left. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

3. On the left side of the Twitch broadcast settings, enter a name (label) for your steam in the box and select Start Streaming.

Adjust Twitch broadcast settings on the right. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

4. Launch the game you want to stream, and once you begin playing, Twitch will automatically start broadcasting your session to all your viewers.