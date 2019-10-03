How to stream live gameplay on your PS4 to Twitch, YouTube, or other streaming sites

Photocritical/Shutterstock You can stream on your PS4 just by pressing the Share button, and configuring your settings to stream through a site like Twitch or YouTube.

You can stream live gameplay from your PS4 to YouTube or Twitch, which is a great way to show off your skills.

Before you can stream, you’ll need to connect your Twitch or YouTube account to your PS4 using the Settings menu.

To start streaming a game, just press the Share button and choose “Broadcast Gameplay.”

If you’re dominating in a game, why not show it off?

Your PS4 makes it easy to stream gameplay to video sites like Twitch and YouTube. Once you’ve set up and linked your account to your PS4, you can start streaming with literally just a tap.

How to stream on the PS4



Link your accounts to the PS4



1. Using your controller, select “Settings.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To link your Twitch or YouTube account to the PS4, start in Settings.

2. Select “Account Management.”

3. Select “Link with Other Services.”

4. Choose the service you want to use – either Twitch or YouTube.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider There are several services listed on this page, but only Twitch and YouTube can stream live video.

5. Follow the sign-in instructions. Both Twitch and YouTube make it easy to sign in with your existing account. However, you may need to use a computer or mobile device – Twitch, for example, asks you to enter a code into a web browser to confirm your identity and connect your PS4.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Follow the instructions to link your Twitch account to the PS4.

Stream a game on your PS4



1. Start the game you want to stream.

2. Press the Share button on your controller. Don’t hold the button down – just tap it once.

3. Select “Broadcast Gameplay.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Press the Share button to see the pop-up share menu. Choose ‘Broadcast Gameplay.’

4. On the Broadcast Gameplay page, choose the streaming service you want to stream to – either Twitch or YouTube.

5. Before you can start streaming, choose your video options. You can give the stream a title, for example, as well as choose your video quality. You can also scroll down to invite friends to the stream. If you have a PlayStation Camera installed, you can also include live video of yourself in the stream.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Configure your video before you start streaming.

6. Select “Start Broadcasting.”

You’re now streaming video to the service you selected.

How to stop streaming from your PS4



1. When you’re done broadcasting, press the Share button on the controller again. The Share menu should pop out from the side.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To stop your live stream, choose ‘Broadcast Settings’ from the Share menu, and then select ‘Stop Broadcasting.’

2. Select “Broadcast Settings.”

3. Select “Stop Broadcasting.”

