How to stream live gameplay from your Nintendo Switch to Twitch

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America You can stream from a Nintendo Switch with the help of some extra tools.

To stream Nintendo Switch gameplay, you’ll need a Twitch account, as well as a capture card and recording software.

Streaming from your Nintendo Switch is a great way to involve friends and family in the fun, and to show off your gaming prowess to a much larger audience of followers.

With the addition of a webcam and a microphone, you can include video of yourself and live commentary as you play, making the experience more fun for viewers.

Streaming live gameplay over the web via the wildly popular website Twitch is a great way to share your Nintendo Switch games with family and friends. And if you’re lucky, you might even earn some fans in the process.

But while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers can connect their consoles to Twitch directly, those playing on Nintendo Switch cannot. To stream from your Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a number of extra tools, including a capture card and software.

Note, however, that to stream, you’ll need to connect your Nintendo Switch to a dock. This means that you can’t stream from the Nintendo Switch Lite, which can’t connect to a dock.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started.

How to stream from your Nintendo Switch to Twitch



The hardware and software you’ll need



In addition to your Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a decent computer (Mac or PC is fine, although PCs tend to be better for streaming). Twitch recommends that you use a PC with at least 8GB of RAM, and at least an Intel Core i5-4670 processor. Your graphics card doesn’t matter as much, but newer is always better.

You’ll also need a video game capture device, like an Elgato HD60 S capture card.

Amazon A good capture card will likely be the most expensive part of your setup, excluding your computer.

You’ll also want a decent webcam and mic if you want to be seen on screen, and provide commentary for your gaming.

Open Broadcaster Software offers their program OBS Studio for free, and this software can connect your Switch to Twitch for a smooth, almost latency-free live gaming experience. Download the software to your computer from OBSProject.com.

Lastly, you’ll need to set up a Twitch account if you don’t already have one.

Steven John/Business Insider Signing up for a Twitch account is free and easy.

Setting up the Switch to stream



1. With the Switch in its dock, disconnect its HDMI cable from your TV and plug that cable into the capture card.

2. Now connect the capture card to your computer via USB cable.

3. With another HDMI cable, connect the capture card’s output HDMI port back to your TV’s HDMI port.

4. Now launch OBS Studio on your computer and link it to your Twitch account via the app’s Settings menu (click “Streaming,” then “Service,” then select “Twitch”). You will have gotten a unique user number from OBS that you can use during this process.

5. Right click anywhere on the OBS app and then choose “Add,” then “Video Capture Device,” and add your card.

6. A box showing live gameplay from your Switch will appear. You can resize and manipulate it however you’d like, which is great if you want to display other graphics on your stream, like a chatbox or facecam.

7. Once everything is set up, click “Start Streaming” in the lower-right. You’ll be live on Twitch within a few moments.

And just like that, you’re ready to start streaming your Switch gameplay. You can adjust the settings later if you want to add a camera or microphone.

