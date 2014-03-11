Use This Hidden Feature In YouTube To Stream An Unlimited Amount Of Music

YouTube lets you do more than watch videos of cute cats doing cute things. Buzzfeed ‘s Patrick Ward created a video demonstrating several hidden filters and tools found on the website, including the Music Discovery Project. YouTube launched the service in 2010, and users can quickly create a series of customised playlists based on their favourite artists.

Here’s how you use it.

Type “YouTube Disco” into Google, and this should be the first result. You won’t be able to access this page directly from YouTube.

Here’s the main page. You can search for a musician, select Play Top Hits, or choose an artist from below.

Based on your choices, YouTube will instantly create a playlist featuring that musician. You can delete songs, add different artists to the playlist, and save a collection of playlists in your YouTube profile.

