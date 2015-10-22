Amazon Prime customers can stream "Back to the Future" for free

Wednesday is October 21, 2015, also known as “Back to the Future Day.”

At first blush, that may not mean much to you. But consider this: It’s the exact day that Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) travel to in the second instalment of the classic Robert Zemeckis trilogy.

Unlike the next “supermoon” total lunar eclipse, which will happen in a mere 18 years, “Back to the Future Day” will never. Happen. Again.

So you should probably watch “Back to the Future Part II” to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Fortunately, thanks to the growing popularity of streaming video, finding and watching movies is easier than it’s ever been — perhaps even easier than Doc and Marty found in Hill Valley in their own version of 2015.

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime, the retailing giant’s $US99 per year free shipping loyalty program, then you’re in luck — “Back to the Future Part II,” and the entire “Back to the Future” trilogy, is available to stream on Prime Instant Video, Amazon’s Netflix-like streaming service.

Amazon / Tech Insider You can stream the class Zemeckis films on Amazon.

If you’re not a Prime member, and aren’t inclined to become one, there are a lot of other ways to watch it — and none of them involve lacing up your Nike Mags and leaving your home.

You can rent the movie — $US2.99 for the standard definition version, $US3.99 for the HD version — from services like iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

And if you have to watch it over and over again, like I did when I was a kid and had the VHS version of it, you can buy a digital copy of it ($US8.99) from many of the same services.

So put down your hoverboard and start streaming.

And who knows? The Cubs may even win the World Series this year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.