18 ways you're storing groceries wrong that are cutting down their shelf life

There are certain storage techniques that can make everything from produce to bread last longer.

Fruit shouldn’t be washed before you store it in the fridge, and milk and eggs should never be kept in the refrigerator door.

Highly gaseous produce items, like bananas, avocados, and apples, should be stored away from each other and other fruits and veggies.

Tomatoes, onions, and garlic shouldn’t be stored in the fridge.

The freezer is a great storage option for bread and uncooked meats.

Rummaging through your fridge to find that the “fresh” produce you bought earlier that week has gone bad can be disappointing. Luckily, there are ways to hack your way to fresher, longer-lasting groceries.

Here are some of the best ways to store your food for optimal freshness.

Treat herbs like flowers by keeping them hydrated.

marcin jucha/Shutterstock Plant herbs in water.

Simply Recipes suggests cutting off the stems of tender herbs, like parsley cilantro, and basil, and making sure the leaves are dry before dropping them in a small cup of water. Then, place a loose plastic bag over the top of the herbs for optimal freshness preservation. The herbs should stay fresh for up to two weeks.

For hard herbs, like rosemary, thyme, and sage, Ree Drummond of the Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” suggests rolling them loosely in a damp paper towel before placing them in a resealable plastic bag. These should stay fresh up to two, or even three, weeks depending on the herb.

The acid from citrus fruits can help preserve other fruit slices.

Boontoom Sae-Kor/Shutterstock A little lemon juice can help keep avocados from browning quickly.

Lemon juice can help keep sliced avocados fresh as well, according to Food52.

Whether you’re keeping half an avocado for later, or want to enjoy some pre-sliced avocados on a salad you’re having for lunch, swipe a little lemon juice on it to help prevent premature browning. If you are only using half of an avocado, it’s best to leave the side with the pit intact for storage because it will help keep that part of the fruit fresh.

Keep unripe avocados out of the fridge.

iStock/Getty Images Avocados can be tricky to store.

Although ripened avocados keep best in the fridge, avocados should be stored on the countertop if they aren’t ripe yet, according to Still Tasty, a website that provides information about the shelf life of foods.

Storing these fruits at room temperature until they’re ripe is the best way to keep them fresh longer.

Don’t wash produce before storing it in the fridge.

PAKULA PIOTR/Shutterstock Added moisture speeds up the decaying process.

Storing freshly-washed fruits and vegetables in the fridge can actually reduce their lifespan significantly, according to Healthline. By adding moisture to the produce, you’re speeding up it’s decaying process, so wait to wash it until you’re ready to eat it.

Certain produce items need to be stored separately from one another.

Sean Gallup/ Getty Images Some fruits and veggies shouldn’t be stored together.

Fruits and vegetables produce different gases, which can cause non-similar produce to go bad quickly.

To avoid this, it’s important to store highly gaseous produce, like apples, bananas, and avocados, by themselves. Less gaseous produce like broccoli, carrots, and potatoes, can be stored with each other, but should still be kept away from the others.

Other produce, like bell peppers, berries, and kale, can be stored pretty much anywhere.

Keep celery fresh by storing it in aluminium foil.

Shutterstock/mama_mia Celery in foil can stay crisp for a week.

The Kitchn suggests wrapping whole celery stalks in tin foil before putting them in the crisper drawer of the fridge. Avoid pre-cutting or washing it before storing it, and make sure it is tightly wrapped to ensure it stays as crisp as possible.

Tomatoes should be stored differently depending on their freshness.

iStock You shouldn’t keep tomatoes in the fridge.

According to PopSugar’s food editor Katie Sweeney, there are few different ways to store tomatoes depending on their freshness.

Unripened, green tomatoes belong in a paper bag with the stem facing down, whereas ripe tomatoes should be stored at room temperature, separated from each other and away from any sunlight.

You can put an overripe tomato in the fridge to prevent it from ripening more, but you should let it sit out a few minutes before cooking with it to restore its flavour. According to Healthline, storing tomatoes in the fridge can actually cause them to lose flavour and nutrients.

Berries are especially susceptible to moisture damage.

iStock Berries can last longer than you think.

Like with all produce items, you should wait to wash berries until you’re actually ready to eat them. It’s especially important for these fruits because they are extremely delicate, and added water can lead to early moulding.

According to The Kitchn, the best way to wash and store berries is by soaking them completely in water and then leaving them in a colander (or any well-ventilated container) on a shelf in your fridge. It’s best to keep them out of the crisper drawer.

Cheese shouldn’t be tightly wrapped in plastic or tin foil.

Shutterstock Opt for cheese paper or wax paper instead.

Ken Monteleone, the owner of Fromagination Cheese Shop, previously told Insider the best way to store cheese is by carefully wrapping it in cheese paper (wax paper or parchment paper can also suffice) and then placing it in an unsealed plastic bag.

“The paper creates a barrier between the cheese and the plastic, while the plastic keeps it from getting dry,” Monteleone said.

Adam Brock, the director of food safety and quality at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, previously told Insider that it’s also best not to store cheeses (particularly pungent ones like blue cheese) next to aromatic foods, like citrus fruits, because they will absorb each other’s flavours.

Dairy belongs on the middle or bottom shelf of the fridge.

Daniel Goodman / Business Insider (modified by Tanya Lewis) Don’t store milk in the door of the fridge.

Your milk and creamer have probably found homes in the door of your fridge, but dairy products should actually be on the middle or bottom shelf, according to Real Simple’s food reporter Kimberly Holland.

Since people open and close a fridge regularly, the temperature of the door can be inconsistent, which means your milk could spoil a lot quicker when stored there.

The middle and bottom shelves, especially near the back of the fridge, tend to keep the most consistent temperature.

Eggs belong on the shelf of your fridge, not in the door.

thatadon phusitphiyanan/Shutterstock Eggs need consistent temperatures.

Your fridge door isn’t doing you any favours when it comes to keeping your eggs fresh either.

Eggs should be stored in the back of your fridge on a shelf, where the temperature is most consistent, according to Eggs.ca.

Keep your meat in the freezer.

LADO/Shutterstock Meat can only be stored in the fridge for a few days.

If you have no intention of eating your store-bought meat within a few days of purchasing it, you can keep it fresh by storing it in your freezer.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), poultry and meat don’t lose nutritional value in the freezer as many fruits and vegetables do.

The USDA recommends only storing uncooked poultry parts for nine months in the freezer (whole uncooked poultry can stay for a year) and uncooked meat for anywhere from two months to a year, depending on the cut. The full, detailed storage chart can be found here.

Don’t store your coffee in the freezer.

According to the National Coffee Association, coffee should be used as soon as possible after it is roasted for the freshest taste, so freezing coffee beans isn’t ideal.

The beans are very susceptible to absorbing moisture, which can easily lead to freezer burn if you store the coffee in anything other than a truly air-tight container.

The best storage method is an air-tight container in a dry, dark place like a pantry.

Leafy greens should be stored with paper towels.

stacey_newman / iStock Leafy greens like kale have a relatively short shelf life.

Katelyn Nolan Shannon, Sweetgreen’s research and development chef, previously told Insider that greens, like kale and lettuce, stay freshest when they are washed, dried, and wrapped in a slightly damp paper towel. They can then be stored in a large, loosely-sealed plastic bag.

“The plastic bag acts as a barrier and assures that the paper towel won’t freeze to the shelf or drawer in your fridge,” Shannon told Insider.

Ginger is easy to keep fresh.

nattul/Shutterstock Ginger can last a long time if you know how to store it.

According to The Kitchn, the ultimate way to keep ginger fresh is to put it in a resealable plastic bag with all the air pushed out, and then store it in the crisper of your fridge.

Never store bread in the fridge.

Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider The fridge can turn bread stale.

According to Epicurious, putting your bread in the fridge makes it go stale faster, so the best way to keep bread fresh is to keep it at room temperature on your counter, or better yet, invest in a bread box for optimal bread texture.

The site also recommends freezing your bread to keep it fresh for up to three months if you don’t plan on eating within a week or so.

If you go for the freezer method, it’s best to cut the loaf into slices or sections first because continuously defrosting and re-freezing bread will diminish the bread’s flavour and texture.

Keep pineapples out of the fridge.

HisWondrousWorks/iStock Whole pineapples don’t belong in the fridge.

Whole, unripened pineapples should find a home on your countertop until they achieve your desired colour, according to Australian pineapple producers Pure Gold Pineapples.

Keeping uncut pineapples at room temperature is ideal so they can continue to ripen, but once you cut it, the chunks should be stored in the fridge to avoid browning.

Mushrooms are best kept in the fridge.

iStock They will stay fresher for longer when cold.

According to the Food Network, the best way to store mushrooms is by removing them from the container they were sold in.

Once you wash them to remove excess dirt, dry the mushrooms thoroughly, wrap them in paper towels, and store them in a paper bag in your fridge for optimal freshness.

