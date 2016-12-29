How to properly store and reheat leftovers

The INSIDER Summary:

Baking and cooking for others can be overwhelming: You spend so much time searching for the perfect recipes — raiding your recipe box and scouring the internet. Next comes the dreaded grocery shopping trip, and then you get your hands dirty with the actual cooking and baking. Suddenly, the guests arrive and the gorging begins. Everyone eats, drinks and they’re merry — and then, just like that, it’s over and you’re left with trays of food.

How long can you store the beef tenderloin? Should you just throw the chip dip out? How about the cookies? Can they go in the freezer, and if so, for how long? It would be a serious shame to waste any of your hard work, but the good news is that leftovers can provide some delicious, easy meals.

Here’s what you should know about properly storing them so you can keep on enjoying the fruits of your labour long after your special dinner.

Food Safety Tips to Keep in Mind When Storing Leftovers:

When you’re making your shopping list and checking it twice, add storage bags and plenty of airtight containers — you will need them for leftovers! Pack leftovers in bags and containers of various sizes and send them home with guests.

Clean out your fridge and freezer the week before the craziness. Try to use up the food you already have before shopping again, then give the fridge a good scrubbing so that it’s ready to be packed full of leftovers.

Store all food in the fridge or freezer within two hours of cooking.

Any dips, including salsa and guacamole, that have been sitting out for more than two hours should be thrown out. Dips with dairy, cheese, or raw produce are susceptible to dangerous bacteria growth when exposed to the air for long periods of time.

Foods that have been touched or handled by many people, like the chips in the community chip bowl, should be tossed.

Wash your hands with hot soap and water before you begin storing food.

How to Safely Store Leftovers:

Begin with airtight packaging and wrapping. This is key as airtight containers will stop bacteria from getting in and to prevent the food from taking on any odours you might have in the fridge.

According to the USDA, you can safely store your leftovers in the fridge for three to four days. In the freezer, they’re good for three to four months.

Store food in shallow containers — about three inches tall or less. This allows the food to cool quickly and prevents dangerous bacteria growth.

Label all leftovers with a “throw away” date.

If there is only a little bit of leftover food, consider saving it and using it for another recipe instead of throwing it away.

Download this free tip sheet on what not to freeze and quick freezing tips. It’s a handy guide to hang on your fridge.

How to Reheat Your Leftovers:

When you reheat leftovers from the fridge, only heat the food you will actually be eating — not the entire container.

Make sure whatever you reheat is warmed evenly. If you are using an oven or stovetop, use a thermometer to ensure that your leftovers are heated to 165 degrees. If you use a microwave, turn the plate often to make sure your food is heated evenly. Always cover food when warming it to help retain the moisture and flavour.

If you reheat food from the freezer, it is not necessary to thaw it first. However, you can thaw frozen food in the fridge overnight and then cook it the next day for a faster heating time.

If your food smells funky, toss it. It’s not worth taking the risk of getting sick. “When in doubt, throw it out!”

