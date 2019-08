Humans are notorious for using filler words. While moderate use in a casual environment could be helpful it is advised to avoid excessive use, especially in a professional setting. If you’re using too many filler words, it is time to stop the habit.

Sources: Language and Speech, BBC

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.