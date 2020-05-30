How to stop sunburn peeling and why sunburn peels in the first place

Royalty-free / Getty Images Don’t pick at a peeling sunburn because it could get infected.

The UV light from the sun can literally burn skin, which forces your body to shed damaged cells and causes peeling.

Do not exfoliate or peel away already peeling skin, as this can cause infection.

Instead, keep your skin moisturized, use a cold compress, and take an anti-inflammatory to deal with the peeling.

When you get a sunburn, your skin will first become red, swollen, and painful to the touch. But as the burn starts to heal, a new symptom can arise – your skin may start to peel.

Peeling skin is actually a sign that your body is healing itself, but it can feel uncomfortable or painful while it’s happening.

Most peeling sunburns can be treated at home with over the counter medications and lotions. Here a few methods you can use to soothe your skin while waiting for the peeling to pass.

Why does sunburn peel?

Sunburn occurs when your skin is exposed to too much ultraviolet (UV) light. Your skin produces melanin, a protective pigment, to guard against UV rays, but too much exposure can overwhelm these natural defences.

UV light causes damage to the outermost layer of skin, the epidermis, by literally burning skin cells, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital.

If the skin damage is severe enough, this will lead to a process called programmed cell death, in which your body gets rid of cells that are damaged or unneeded. “This translates to dryness and peeling skin,” Zeichner says.

Peeling allows for a new, intact layer of skin to take the place of the old epidermis, says Shari Lipner, MD, PhD, a dermatology professor at Weill Cornell Medicine.

“Once the skin is burned severely, it will shed, and there is no stopping it,” Lipner says, adding that the only way to prevent peeling is to avoid getting a sunburn in the first place.

Even though you can’t stop your skin from peeling, there are steps you can take to make the experience more bearable. Here are a few methods you can use at home to help soothe sunburned skin.

Do not exfoliate or peel your skin



While your skin is peeling, it’s best to leave it alone as much as possible. Your skin will usually stop peeling on its own once the sunburn has healed – this generally takes about a week for mild to moderate burns.

“Do not pick peeling skin because it can make you more prone to infection,” Lipner says. This is because pulling on peeling skin can expose unhealed skin underneath, which will not have the proper barrier to keep bacteria out.

For this reason, it’s also important to avoid using loofahs and scrub brushes when showering, as these can pull on or irritate peeling skin, Lipner says.

Keep your skin moisturized



Though you cannot actually stop skin peeling, “you can minimise skin dryness and attempt to keep the skin barrier as healthy as possible, Zeichner says.

Zeichner recommends using a product containing aloe vera gel, as aloe can help hydrate your skin and has anti-inflammatory compounds that can reduce swelling.

“It is rich in water and skin soothing sugars that form a protective seal over the surface of the skin,” Zeichner says.

When choosing a moisturizer, make sure to avoid petroleum or oil-based creams, as these may trap the heat coming off of your skin and make your sunburn even more irritated.

Pain relief methods



“Peeling can be uncomfortable and painful,” Lipner says, but there are ways to make it more bearable.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen can help soothe the skin and relieve some of the pain from sunburn, Lipner says.

Using a cold compress made from ice cubes in a plastic bag on your skin can also help reduce the pain and discomfort from a peeling sunburn.

Once your skin has finished peeling, you need to be extra careful about sun protection, as peeled skin can be burned more easily for up to a few weeks. If you are concerned that your burn is not healing or that you may have an infection, visit a doctor as soon as possible.

