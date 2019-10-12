How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on your Mac computer, in 2 different ways

Meira Gebel
ShutterstockIt’s easy to stop Spotify from opening when you startup your Mac computer.

If you have the Spotify app downloaded to your Mac computer, chances are you’ve noticed that the app opens every time you startup your computer.

This is a default setting – but it can easily be changed within the Spotify app itself, or using Mac’s System Preferences.

Here’s how to do it.

How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac computer, in Spotify settings

1. Launch the Spotify app on your Mac – you can search for it using Spotlight (Command+Space) or find it by going to Finder > Applications.

2. Select Spotify from the menu at the top of the screen, and click on Preferences.

Spotify1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Spotify from the top menu and then click on Preferences.

3. In Spotify’s Preferences, scroll to the bottom of the page, then select “Show Advanced Settings.”

Spotfiy2Meira Gebel/Business InsiderIn Preferences, select ‘Show Advanced Settings.’

5. Scroll to find Startup and Window Behaviour.

6. Using the drop-down menu, select “No” – Spotify will no longer open on startup.

Spotfiy3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘No’ under Startup and Window Behaviour.

How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac, in System Preferences

1. Launch System Preferences.

2. Find and select Users & Groups from the System Preferences menu.

Spotify4Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect Users & Groups.

3. Select Login Items from the option at the top.

4. Then click on the plus sign symbol at the bottom of the page.

Spotify5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderAt the top select Login Items, then click on the plus sign at the bottom.

5. Search for Spotify under Applications, and click Add.

Spotfiy6Meira Gebel/Business InsiderClick Add under Spotify.

7. Check the box under the column titled “Hide” for Spotify.

Spotify7Meira Gebel/Business InsiderMake sure the box for ‘Hide’ is checked.

Your Mac will now hide the app upon startup of your computer. You can find Spotfiy by using Spotlight or searching for it in your Applications folder.

