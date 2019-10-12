How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on your Mac computer, in 2 different ways

- You can stop Spotify from opening on startup when you turn on a Mac computer in two different ways.
- This will likely happen by default, but you can stop Spotify from opening on startup by turning off the option in your Mac computer’s System Preferences, or in Spotify’s settings.
If you have the Spotify app downloaded to your Mac computer, chances are you’ve noticed that the app opens every time you startup your computer.
This is a default setting – but it can easily be changed within the Spotify app itself, or using Mac’s System Preferences.
Here’s how to do it.
How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac computer, in Spotify settings
1. Launch the Spotify app on your Mac – you can search for it using Spotlight (Command+Space) or find it by going to Finder > Applications.
2. Select Spotify from the menu at the top of the screen, and click on Preferences.
3. In Spotify’s Preferences, scroll to the bottom of the page, then select “Show Advanced Settings.”
5. Scroll to find Startup and Window Behaviour.
6. Using the drop-down menu, select “No” – Spotify will no longer open on startup.
How to stop Spotify from opening on startup on a Mac, in System Preferences
1. Launch System Preferences.
2. Find and select Users & Groups from the System Preferences menu.
3. Select Login Items from the option at the top.
4. Then click on the plus sign symbol at the bottom of the page.
5. Search for Spotify under Applications, and click Add.
7. Check the box under the column titled “Hide” for Spotify.
Your Mac will now hide the app upon startup of your computer. You can find Spotfiy by using Spotlight or searching for it in your Applications folder.
