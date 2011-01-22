HOW TO: Keep Your Eyes Safe From Screen Glare

Photo: Instructables
Staring at a bright, glaring screen can be annoying, and in some cases even cause headaches.How do you stop it? Well, you could knit yourself a face-sweater, like the person in this picture.
Or, you could try these tips first.
You’ll look a lot less ridiculous.
Put your desktop in a place relatively clear of sunlight. If you've got a laptop, migrate to a place where you can work glare-free.
A light of any sort directly over your screen is most likely to cause glare. Get rid of it!
A glare hood is a device that will make your computer totally glare-proof! We like this one for your 13' MacBook Pro on Amazon for $70.
For those struggling with iPad glare, try an anti-glare film for your screen. We like this one for $25. There are also anti-glare films for your iPhone, Droid, and portable video game systems. Protect them all.
It's possible that a quick adjustment of your monitor's brightness and contrast settings is all you need to get back on top. Read up on how to access your monitor's controls and try keeping it at half-brightness.
This easy-to-install accessory is your glare killer. Try the one pictured above, but make sure it's the right size for your monitor.
Most places like Lens Crafters can add anti-glare abilities to the prescription that you already use. If you're not a glasses wearer, you're not out of luck - there are plenty glasses available that don't affect your vision at all, but simply reduce glare, like these on Amazon.
