How to stop your Roku device from talking to you by turning off its Audio Guide

- To stop your Roku from talking to you, you’ll need to turn off the Audio Guide – an accessibility feature for users who need help navigating Roku’s menus.
- You can disable the Audio Guide by pressing the asterisk button on your Roku remote four times quickly. This is also how you turn it on.
- The Audio Guide can also be turned off or on in the Accessibility section of the Settings menu.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you find your Roku talking to you – specifically, reading the interface aloud as you navigate and make selections with the remote control – it means you’ve enabled the Audio Guide.
The Audio Guide is an accessibility feature for users who need audible assistance using the navigation system. When it’s activated, your Roku will read the options in every menu to you.
There are two simple ways to turn it off.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Roku Streaming Stick (From $US39.99 at Best Buy)
How to stop Roku from talking using the remote
To toggle the Audio Guide on and off, quickly press the asterisk button on the Roku remote four times in a row.
How to stop Roku from talking using the Settings menu
1. Press the Home button on the Roku remote.
2. Navigate to and select “Settings” in the sidebar on the left.
3. Select “Accessibility.”
4. Select “Audio Guide.”
5. Select “Off.”
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to mirror your Samsung Galaxy S10’s screen onto a Roku player for presentations, gaming, and more
-
How to watch Hulu + Live TV on Roku, and stream over 60 live channels from one app
-
How to watch Netflix on your TV in 5 different ways
-
How to stream content from a Kodi player on your Roku device
-
‘Does Roku have Spotify?’: How to download and stream Spotify on your Roku device
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.