How to stop your Roku device from talking to you by turning off its Audio Guide

Dave Johnson
ReutersThere are two ways to stop your Roku from talking to you.

  • To stop your Roku from talking to you, you’ll need to turn off the Audio Guide – an accessibility feature for users who need help navigating Roku’s menus.
  • You can disable the Audio Guide by pressing the asterisk button on your Roku remote four times quickly. This is also how you turn it on.
  • The Audio Guide can also be turned off or on in the Accessibility section of the Settings menu.
If you find your Roku talking to you – specifically, reading the interface aloud as you navigate and make selections with the remote control – it means you’ve enabled the Audio Guide.

The Audio Guide is an accessibility feature for users who need audible assistance using the navigation system. When it’s activated, your Roku will read the options in every menu to you.

There are two simple ways to turn it off.

How to stop Roku from talking using the remote

To toggle the Audio Guide on and off, quickly press the asterisk button on the Roku remote four times in a row.

How to stop Roku from talking 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderPress the asterisk button four times to turn Audio Guide on or off.

How to stop Roku from talking using the Settings menu

1. Press the Home button on the Roku remote.

2. Navigate to and select “Settings” in the sidebar on the left.

3. Select “Accessibility.”

How to stop Roku from talking 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderTo toggle the Audio Guide, start by navigating to Settings.

4. Select “Audio Guide.”

How to stop Roku from talking 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Accessibility section of Settings is where you’ll find Audio Guide controls.

5. Select “Off.”

How to stop Roku from talking 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderThe Audio Guide just has two settings: on and off.
