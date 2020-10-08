A TikTok user shared their easy hack for keeping raw scrambled eggs from dripping all over your kitchen

@andrew_gatt/TikTok TikToker @andrew_gatt shows viewers how to keep drips in your bowl and off your counter.

Andrew Gatt took to TikTok to share his hack for keeping raw egg from dripping from a bowl onto your counter.

This trick is as simple as rotating the bowl a full 360 degrees rather than stopping and backtracking after tipping it just 90 or 180 degrees.

Gatt says in his video that this trick is meant to prevent any liquid from running down the side of a bowl and dirtying your kitchen surfaces.

TikTok has become a place of reference for home cooks looking for tips and tricks on all things food. One of the more recent hacks to go viral illustrates a way to help keep your counters free of anything drippy.

Anyone who has ever scrambled an egg knows that when you’re pouring the raw egg from a bowl into a pan, there’s that little bit of excess that doesn’t quite make the jump. When you simply tip the bowl over and pull it right back, the viscous raw goop usually drips down the side of the bowl and makes its way onto your countertop.

User @andrew_gatt shared a video last week with a pouring technique to fix this drippage problem. At the time of writing, the video had 1.9 million views.

You can view it here:

The goal of this trick is to catch the dripping egg in the bowl rather than let it escape over the edge. By using both hands, Gatt is able to control the liquid and direct it back into his bowl.

“If I continue the turn like this,” he says as he uses a hand-over-hand technique to turn the bowl, “the drip will go back into the bowl, I can put it on the counter, and I don’t have an extra mess to clean up on the counter.”

While Gatt uses raw egg to demonstrate this trick, it would work with any liquid you’re trying to pour from one container to the next, like cake and brownie batters.

TikTok is filled with useful kitchen hacks like how to best store an avocado and how to clean grease stains out of plastic containers.

