How to stop your iPhone stupidly autocorrecting to 'ducking' all the time

If you have an iPhone, chances are you are quite familiar with the word “ducking,” which Apple seems to think pertains to many things: like “ducking over it,” “ducking tired,” “no ducking worries”, or “super ducking excited.”

The problem is that when you misspell a certain bad word by a letter or two, your iPhone thinks that, of course, you actually meant “ducking.” And that’s what it autocorrects to.

But luckily there’s an easy way to fix it. And while you’re at it, you can stop your iPhone from correcting “omw” to “On my way!”

Here’s how:

First go to 'Settings' and to the 'General' menu. Business Insider Then select 'Keyboard.' Business Insider There are a few useful settings here, but the one you want to focus on is 'Text Replacement.' Business Insider The one text replacement shortcut that comes pre-installed is changing 'omw' to 'On my way!' No one has ever wanted to do this. Business Insider So why don't we just delete that one. Business Insider Now down to 'ducking.' Put 'ducking' as the 'shortcut,' and that common swear word as the 'phrase.' This will mean that every time your iPhone wants to send 'ducking,' or you accidentally type it, it will correct to the right word. Simple. Business Insider

