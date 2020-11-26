How to stop Google from tracking your Android's location

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider There are several ways to stop Google’s location tracking on an Android.

You can stop Google from tracking your Android device by disabling Google’s “Location History” option, or by disabling specific apps.

Google tracks your Android’s location at all times by default, and uses that information to give you traffic information, browsing recommendations, and more.

Turning off location tracking may cause certain apps to stop working.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Google thrives on data, and knowing where you are throughout the day is a critical piece of information. Google uses location data to enhance all of its services â€” like delivering location-based search results, real-time traffic, location data for your photos, and more.

However, there’s no arguing that having your location tracked all day can be creepy. If you don’t want Google to track your Android phone, it’s easy to disable this feature in a few different ways.

How to stop Google from tracking your Android by turning off all location tracking



If you want to stop Google from tracking you completely, you have two options.

Turn off your Android phone’s location tracker



This is the “nuclear option” that will stop every app on your device from sending or receiving location data.

1. Start the Settings app on your Android phone.

2. Tap “Location.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Find the Location Settings on your Android phone.

3. Turn the feature off at the top of the page by swiping the button to the left. It should change from “On” to “Off.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can completely disable location tracking on your Android phone using Location Settings.

Turn off Google’s ‘Location History’ setting



You can also turn off the Location History feature in your Google account. This turns off location tracking for all Google apps and services with a single swipe, so it’s an easy way to turn off location tracking without needing to disable each app.

1. Start the Settings app and tap “Google.”

2. Tap “Manage your Google Account.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find Location Services in your Google account settings.

3. On your account page, tap “Privacy & personalisation.”

4. In the Activity controls section, tap “Location History.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap Location History in Activity controls.

5. Turn off Location History by swiping the button to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you swipe to turn off Location History, confirm your choice after scrolling through the Pause Location History page.

6. You’ll see the Pause Location History page which explains you’ll lose access to certain features if you proceed. Tap “Pause” at the bottom of the page (which won’t be available until you scroll down the entire page).

How to stop Google from tracking your Android by disabling specific Google apps



If you want some apps to be able to track your location but not others, you can do that from the Settings app on your Android.

1. Start the Settings app on your Android phone.

2. Tap “Location.”

3. Make sure Location is on by swiping the button at the top of the screen to the right. It should display “On.”

4. Tap “App permissions.”

5. For each app you want to stop tracking, such as Google and Maps, tap it, then tap “Deny,” and tap again to confirm.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can deny location tracking to specific Google apps and services.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.