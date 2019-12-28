How to stop your Google Home from listening to you and storing your audio data

- You can stop your Google Home device from listening to you if you have privacy concerns.
- Your Google Home device only records and stores audio from interactions, like when you say “Hey Google” or “OK Google.”
- You can prevent your Google Home from listening to your conversations by turning off the microphone or change your privacy settings to prevent Google from storing your audio data.
It should come as no surprise to you that your Google Home smart speaker is listening to you. That’s inherent in how it works; the speaker is listening to everything you say, waiting for the wake words, “Hey Google” or “OK Google.” It then takes action on your command or question, and resumes listening for the next wake word.
What may bother some people, though, is that your audio is uploaded and, at least temporarily, stored on Google servers – which is usually used for analysis to improve voice recognition technology.
The good news is that there are two ways to stop your Google Home from listening to you. You can disable the microphone entirely – this is probably best used temporarily, since the speaker can’t hear or respond to you – or you can change your settings so that Google is not allowed to upload and store your audio on its servers.
How to stop your Google Home from listening to you by muting the microphone
To temporarily stop your Google Home from listening to you at all, you can mute the speaker’s microphone. The location of the microphone switch varies depending on which model of speaker you own.
Here are the most common places to look:
- Google Home: The microphone mute button is located at the back of the speaker. Press it to mute or unmute.
- Google Home Mini: The microphone mute button is a switch found near the power cord. Slide it to mute or unmute the microphone.
- Google Home Max: The microphone mute button is a switch on the back of the device. Slide it to mute or unmute the microphone.
How to stop your Google Home from listening to you by changing its settings
You can configure your Google Home not to store your audio on Google servers, so that Google cannot listen to anything you’ve said at home around the speaker. Even though Google won’t be able to listen, despite the warning message you see when you disable the feature, your Google Home should continue to work just fine.
1. Start the Google Home app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Tap your account avatar at the top-right of the screen.
3. In the pop-up window, tap “Assistant settings.”
4. Tap “Your data in the Assistant.”
5. In the “Voice and audio recordings” section, tap “On.”
6. Click the checkbox next to “Include voice and audio recordings” to uncheck it.
