How to stop receiving Facebook emails regarding your notifications

- You can stop Facebook emails from going to your inbox by changing your email preferences.
- Facebook may email you when you receive new friend requests, comments on photos or videos, and more.
- Stopping Facebook emails will not affect your notifications on the Facebook website or app.
If you’re like most people, your inbox is constantly flooded with emails from friends, colleagues, and most annoyingly, websites and companies you use, but don’t need to hear from every day.
If you’re on Facebook and no longer want to receive emails from the site every time you get a new friend request, comment on a post, or anything else, for that matter, there’s a way to stop them altogether.
Facebook allows you to customise what types of emails you’d like to receive, if any, with a few simple steps.
Here’s how to stop those unwanted Facebook emails from arriving in your inbox altogether.
How to stop receiving Facebook emails
1. Visit the Facebook website on your PC or Mac computer and log in to your account.
2. In the upper-right hand corner of the screen, click the downward pointing arrow to reveal a list of menu options.
3. Click “Settings.”
4. On the menu bar running down the left hand side of your Settings screen, click “Notifications.”
5. Assuming that you want to stop all Facebook notification emails, except for those concerning your account’s security, password reset emails or etc., scroll down until you reach the “How You Get Notifications” section.
6. Click the downward facing arrow to the right of the “Email” section to reveal further options.
7. Under “Email frequency,” click the last option, “Only about your account,” which means you’ll only get emails pertinent to your account, security, and privacy.
8. Below, in the “Your Email Notifications” section, toggle off any and all options that you’d rather not receive email notifications for.
Note that these changes will automatically be applied upon clicking, so there’s no need to save your preferences manually.
