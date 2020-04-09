How to stop emails from going into your spam folder in Gmail in 2 different ways

Getty Images You can stop emails from going into your spam folder in Gmail in two ways.

It’s always frustrating when you’re waiting for a time-sensitive email, only to figure out, hours later, that the email actually landed in your spam folder so you didn’t see it. If you use Gmail, there are ways to remedy this issue.

There are two different methods you might want to use to prevent emails from being marked as spam: Going into your spam folder and letting Google know that those messages aren’t spam, which moves them to your main inbox, or creating a filter, which is slightly more involved.

Here’s everything you need to know to stop emails from going into your spam folder in Gmail.

How to stop emails going to spam in Gmail by reporting emails as “not spam”

1. Go to mail.google.com on a Mac or PC and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Open the email you want to move to your primary inbox.

3. Select “Report not spam” at the top.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Select ‘Report not spam.’

Keep in mind that you might have to repeat this process a couple of times before Google will apply your preferences to all emails from that sender.

How to stop emails going to spam in Gmail by setting up a filter

1. Open the desired email.

2. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of the email.

3. Select “Filter messages like these.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Select ‘Filter messages like these.’

4. Set your filter parameters and select “Create filter.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Fill out the form as needed to create a filter.

