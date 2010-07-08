How To Stop Email From Suffocating Your Work Day

Photo: visual.dichotomy via Flickr

While e-mail is a convenient communication tool, its sheer overuse has morphed into a major productivity-killer for many business people.It’s hard to ignore a burgeoning inbox. But switching back and forth between your email and your more important tasks is not an effective way to get anything done.



CEO Coach Cameron Herold offers some tips for how to better manage your email in a recent post for OPEN Forum.

See how these strategies work for you — and try instilling them in your office as standard email protocol to keep everyone from drowning in emails.

– Don’t use emails to bounce ideas off people and discuss things. Push people to make lists of things they want to discuss, share, question, etc. that they should then bring up in one-on-one or team meetings.

– When sending anyone an email that requires action, add to the subject line or first sentence the date/time for when a reply is needed so those receiving the email know how to prioritise.

– Indicate if the email requires Same Day reading by marking it as High Priority.

– Put CLEAR instructions at the top of all emails as to what you want the readers to each do with it….

– Your email inbox should be empty at the end of each day: ALL emails anyone gets should be Read once, and then either acted on immediately if urgent, delegated to the proper person, or dragged to one of these 3 folders: End of Day, End of Week, or Casual Reading (I delete these if older than 2 months)….

– Do not check your emails before 3 pm unless you are quickly scanning for an expected reply. You have more important things to do.

