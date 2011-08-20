How To Stop Credit Card Offers Forever

With the power of the internet, credit card companies have realised that if you are interested in a credit card that you will go online and competitively shop for one. They reason, “why mail you credit card offers that costs us money if you don’t want a credit card?”



Link below. I signed myself and family up 4 months ago. My father continued to receive offers for a while (lag time in the system) but we have received figuratively no credit card offers since signing up.

Government link to prove authenticity (click on the optoutprescreen link once there): http://www.ftc.gov/bcp/edu/pubs/consumer/credit/cre17.shtm

