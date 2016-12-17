9 easy ways to feel less awkward in any situation

Yu Han/Business Insider We can’t promise you’ll never have another awkward encounter, but this is a start.

You go to hug someone, but they’re trying to shake your hand, so you end up backslapping them from a foot away.

You think the person next to you overheard you whispering about how cute they are, so you confess and apologise, but it turns out they never overheard you in the first place.

Even if you’ve experienced both those situations, chances are good that you’re not nearly as socially inept as you believe you are. But simply thinking of yourself as an awkward person can sap your confidence in social situations.

To help give you the confidence boost you need, we checked out the Quora thread “What are the best ways to improve social skills?” and pinpointed some practical tips.

We can’t promise you’ll never have another awkward encounter, but hopefully this advice will help you to enjoy, instead of dread, social interactions.

Note that if social anxiety is interfering with your ability to function on a daily basis, you might consider seeing a therapist, who can give you more tools to overcome your nerves.

