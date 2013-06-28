How To Stop Auto-Playing Instagram Videos From Ruining Your Feed

Upset that Instagram ruined itself with video?



Turns out you can turn off the auto video plays. Peter Kafka noted on Instagram that in the options you can opt out of auto video plays.

This should help the feed load a little faster, a little smoother, and if you hate the videos, help you avoid them altogether.

All you need to do is go to settings and scroll down to find it.

Here’s a step by step guide, in case it’s more helpful:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.