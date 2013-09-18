How To Stop A Shave Cut From Bleeding

What’s worse than a rushed morning shave as a result of over-snoozing? Bloodshed, via razor. If Dad taught you to plug up shave nicks with bits of toilet paper, know there are better, faster home remedies for treating wounds and getting out the door. Here are five:
1. Deodorant
Most antiperspirants contain aluminium chloride that can, in addition to shrinking sweat glands, constrict blood vessels and clot a nick.
2. Lip Balm
Smearing on a little ChapStick or Vaseline works like a seal — plus it’ll keep bigger cuts from forming unsightly scabs.
3. Ice Cubes
Like swimming pools and your package, the cold shrinks blood vessels, enabling a clot to form fast.
4. Mouthwash
The alcohol in solutions like Listerine acts as an astringent, which halts blood flow by causing tissues to contract.
5. Eye Drops
Red eye relievers like Visine work similarly on cuts: they slow down bleeding by constricting blood vessels.
Ben Watts / GQ
