How to stop a panic attack: 3 ways to deal with sudden anxiety

iStock Steady and stable breathing is one of the best ways to deal with a panic attack.

While you can’t exactly stop a panic attack, there are many ways to manage the sudden onset of anxiety.

When you’re having a panic attack, steady and stable breathing is one of the best tools to get through it.

Therapy and medication can also help those with more frequent panic attacks.

This article was medically reviewed by Mayra Mendez, PhD, LMFT, is a licensed psychotherapist at Providence Saint John’s Child and Family Development Centre.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Panic attacks are the sudden onset of intense anxiety or fear. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), there are about 13 types of symptoms during a panic attack, including chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fear of dying.

The ADAA says that if you’re experiencing four or more of the symptoms, it’s considered a panic attack, though limited-symptom panic attacks can also occur. The symptoms come on suddenly, but usually resolve within 10 minutes. Panic attacks often occur “out of the blue,” and many people don’t have a known trigger.

Panic attacks are somewhat common: about 28.3% of Americans will have one in their lifetime. Most people have one and don’t experience another, says David A. Merrill, MD, PhD, a psychiatrist at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre. However, others can develop panic disorder.

Panic disorder is diagnosed when people live in fear of having a panic attack, and even change their behaviours in hopes of avoiding another attack. But it’s possible for anyone to manage panic attacks with breathing techniques, therapy, and medication. Here’s how.

How to deal with a panic attack



A panic attack is an over-activation of the body’s sympathetic nervous system, which triggers the fight or flight response, Merrill says.

During a panic attack, you’ll want to calm your sympathetic nervous system and activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which encourages relaxation.

For example, taking deep, slow breaths can stimulate the vagus nerve, which will then activate the parasympathetic nervous system, Merrill says. This will help slow your breathing and lower your heart rate during a panic attack. Envisioning each individual muscle from your head to toes tensing – and then relaxing – can also help slow your heart and breathing.

Steady, stable breathing is one of the best tools to get through a panic attack. In addition, it’s important to confront the negative thoughts associated with a panic attack.

For example, you might feel like you’re going to die, but you can remind yourself that you’ve survived panic attacks before. Remember, panic attacks are unpleasant, but they’re not physically harmful – and most will pass within five to 10 minutes.

“Isolated panic attacks are not dangerous,” Merrill says. The danger comes when people change their behaviours in hopes of avoiding another panic attack. This can lead to agoraphobia, a fear of situations that may cause panic, and social isolation.

People who feel that their panic attack experience is impacting their life on an on-going basis should seek medical help, starting with their primary care physician, Merrill says.

Therapy and medication can help manage panic attacks



Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy can both be effective interventions for panic attacks and panic disorder. In CBT, patients are slowly introduced to triggers for their anxiety. With the help of a clinician, they learn how to better control their response in order to manage their anxiety.

A 2018 study found that even limited CBT – two days of intensive sessions – produced results that lasted for a year. Merrill says that through CBT, people can regain control over their thought processes, and learn how to intervene when they feel an attack coming on.

Medication can also help control and manage the anxiety that triggers panic attacks. For example, benzodiazepines, like Xanax, are the most commonly-prescribed medication for panic attacks.

Research indicates that benzodiazepines are an effective short-term intervention for treating panic disorder. They work by depressing the body’s nervous system, which is over-activated during a panic attack. However, benzodiazepines have a high risk of dependency, so they shouldn’t be used long-term, Merrill says.

SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), like Zoloft or Paxil, are another class of drugs used to treat depression and anxiety. Since panic disorder is an anxiety disorder, SSRIs are effective for people with panic disorder, especially when combined with CBT.

Panic disorder is highly treatable



Treatments for panic disorder can be very effective, Merrill says, but left untreated panic disorder can lead to conditions such as agoraphobia, or a fear of being in certain places, especially in public.

People who have experienced a panic attack should reach out to their healthcare provider in order to develop a treatment plan that works for them. Most of all, patients should remember that they’re not alone, Merrill says.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in society these days,” he says. “Patients should seek help and feel comfortable sharing what they’re going through. The more they share, the more resources they will find for getting help.”

Related stories about mental health:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.