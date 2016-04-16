8 things every modern gentleman needs to stock the perfect home bar

Shopping for your home bar is a lot like shopping for your pantry. You should only buy things you enjoy consuming.

You definitely don't need to buy one of everything. Identify the drinks you like to make the most, and buy the alcohol for those specific drinks, leaving out the rest.

Once you decide you want to expand your bar's capacity, you can use adjoining recipes that share common liquors. For example, say you really created your bar because you love margaritas. Well, since margs use triple sec, you can just grab a bottle of vodka, and your drink potential has suddenly been raised to two, with the addition of the cosmopolitan.

We think you should ideally be able to whip up 3 to 4 cocktails in your home bar using at least two different types of base alcohols, which will likely satisfy any guest you may make a cocktail for. To increase that likelihood, stick to basics like vodka-, whiskey-, or tequila-based cocktails.