What To Stock In Your Dorm Room Pantry This Fall

The expensive dorm meal plan you’re paying for might cover most of your meals, but hunger doesn’t schedule itself around study sessions, and sometimes you’re just too busy to make a stop at the cafeteria.Whether you’re lucky enough to have a fully operational kitchen in your dorm room or you need to spin mealtime gold out of the proverbial straw, we’ve provided a few ideas on how to stock your pantry to ensure your hunger pangs don’t undermine Chaucer or Copernicus.



What to stock if you have no appliances:

Granola bars

Tuna

Crackers and chips

Beef and turkey jerky

Apples, bananas, and other fruits that don’t require refrigeration

What to stock if you have a compact refrigerator and freezer:

Cereal and milk

Yogurt and cottage cheese

Lettuce and fresh produce for salads

Baby carrots and veggies for snacking

Salad dressing

Bread

Cheese

Sandwich meats

Mayo, mustard, and other condiments

Juices, soda, and other beverages

For food ideas if you have a microwave or hot pot, just keep reading.

What to stock if you have a microwave:

Frozen meals and snacks

Microwavable popcorn

Microwavable macaroni and cheese

Vegetables for steaming

Potatoes

Corn on the cob

Bacon

Rice

Leftovers

What to stock if you have a hot pot:

Instant noodles and rice

Canned soups and packaged soup mixes

Oatmeal

Eggs

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Canned chilli

Dried pasta and jarred sauce

Tea, instant cocoa, and instant coffee

