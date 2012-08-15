What To Stock In Your Dorm Room Pantry This Fall

Photo: Kathleen Franklin/Flickr
The expensive dorm meal plan you’re paying for might cover most of your meals, but hunger doesn’t schedule itself around study sessions, and sometimes you’re just too busy to make a stop at the cafeteria.Whether you’re lucky enough to have a fully operational kitchen in your dorm room or you need to spin mealtime gold out of the proverbial straw, we’ve provided a few ideas on how to stock your pantry to ensure your hunger pangs don’t undermine Chaucer or Copernicus.
What to stock if you have no appliances:
- Granola bars
- Tuna
- Crackers and chips
- Beef and turkey jerky
- Apples, bananas, and other fruits that don’t require refrigeration
What to stock if you have a compact refrigerator and freezer:
- Cereal and milk
- Yogurt and cottage cheese
- Lettuce and fresh produce for salads
- Baby carrots and veggies for snacking
- Salad dressing
- Bread
- Cheese
- Sandwich meats
- Mayo, mustard, and other condiments
- Juices, soda, and other beverages
For food ideas if you have a microwave or hot pot, just keep reading.
What to stock if you have a microwave:
- Frozen meals and snacks
- Microwavable popcorn
- Microwavable macaroni and cheese
- Vegetables for steaming
- Potatoes
- Corn on the cob
- Bacon
- Rice
- Leftovers
What to stock if you have a hot pot:
- Instant noodles and rice
- Canned soups and packaged soup mixes
- Oatmeal
- Eggs
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Canned chilli
- Dried pasta and jarred sauce
- Tea, instant cocoa, and instant coffee
