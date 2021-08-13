How to stitch on TikTok and add other users’ videos to your own

TikTok’s Stitch feature is made for reaction and response videos. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

To stitch on TikTok, find a video and tap the Share icon, then select Stitch.

Stitching lets you take part of someone else’s TikTok video and use it in your own video.

Not all TikTok videos will have Stitch enabled, and you can choose whether to enable it for your own video.

TikTok is built on collaboration. Nearly every video uses music picked from a list, every day there’s a new trend – that’s not even mentioning the wildly popular Duet feature, which lets you virtually star in someone else’s video.

If you’re looking for more ways to collaborate with other TikTok users, check out the Stitch feature. Stitching lets you trim a clip from someone else’s video and then use it at the start of yours. It’s great for reaction videos, where you post your response to another video you’ve seen.

Here’s how to stitch a video on TikTok.

How to stitch on TikTok

1. Find the video that you want to stitch and tap the Share icon, which looks like an arrow.

Tap the Share icon on a video. William Antonelli/Insider; Insider

2. In the menu that appears, select the Stitch icon and then wait a few moments for the video to process. The longer the video, the longer this will take.

Find and tap the ‘Stitch’ option. William Antonelli/Insider; Insider

Quick tip: If the Stitch icon doesn’t show up or is grayed out, that video’s owner has disabled stitching.



3. When it’s done, you’ll be brought to a page where you can cut out five seconds of the video to use in yours. Use the slider at the bottom of the screen to scroll through the video, and the red bars to select the section you want. Tap Next when you’re done.

You can use up to five seconds of stitched footage. William Antonelli/Insider; Insider

4. You’ll be brought to TikTok’s regular recording screen. Record the rest of your TikTok video using all the tools you’re used to, and then tap the checkmark.

5. Add any effects, text, stickers, voiceovers, or captions that you want. Tap Next.

6. Give your TikTok a title and tags. Here you can also choose whether other users can Stitch your video – tap the toggle switch next to Allow Stitch to disable it.

7. Hit Post, and your stitched video will upload.

Once you’ve finished the video, set your options and post. William Antonelli/Insider; Insider