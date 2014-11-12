How To Still Play 10 Of The Best Video Games From Your Childhood

When I was a kid, I spent I don’t know how many hours playing “The Legend of Zelda.” That’s the first game I remember really sinking my teeth into.

I’ve played countless games since then, some just as intricate as “Zelda,” some even more so. But nothing makes me feel more nostalgic than the thought of an 8-bit Link running around Hyrule, trying to save the princess.

Luckily, you don’t have to rely on my memory to relive your favourite games. Using emulators, virtual consoles, and even remakes of classic games, you can get my nostalgia fix today.

An emulator is a piece of software that mimics a different computing system — in this case, an old game system. You can also buy hardware remakes of classic systems, such as the Analogue Nt, to play any old cartridges you have around. The legality of such systems, as well as emulators, is questionable, however.

The easiest way, however, might be to find Flash versions of the games. That way you can play in your browser. And if you own a current-gen system, such as a Nintendo Wii U, you can find a lot of these games in the Virtual Console for as little as $US2.

