How to quickly steam broccoli using 3 different methods

Steaming broccoli is a fast and easy way to make the vegetable more tender, and helps preserve some of its nutrients. Claudia Totir/Getty Images

Steaming is a quick and healthy cooking method that yields bright and crisp broccoli.

If you don’t have a steamer, you can still steam broccoli in a skillet or the microwave.

Check for doneness often to avoid overcooked, mushy broccoli.

Broccoli is beloved and reviled in equal measure, but it’s undeniable that the vegetable is a nutritional powerhouse. It’s a versatile add-on that can get roasted, boiled, or sautéed – but the easiest, quickest, and healthiest preparation is steaming.

“Steaming broccoli preserves more of the nutrients compared to boiling. It’s an easy and fast way to make the broccoli tender without needing to add any oil,” says Liz Thomson, cookbook author and blogger behind I Heart Vegetables.

There are few different set-ups you can use to steam, so don’t fret if you don’t own a steamer basket. Use one of the following methods for perfectly cooked broccoli.

On the stove

A steamer basket on the stovetop is the most common method used for steaming broccoli florets. Any kind of steamer will work, as long as it fits inside your pot and allows the lid to close. “Stainless steel steamer baskets are a good option because they’re durable and easy to clean,” says Thomson. Plus many models are collapsible, making them easy to store.

How to steam broccoli on the stove Using a wide pot and steamer basket, or a strainer or colander, on top of your stove is the most common way to steam broccoli. lucentius/Getty Images Prep the broccoli. Cut your broccoli into two-inch florets. If you’re cooking the stem, peel the outer layer and cut into one-inch pieces. “This will help them cook at the same rate,” says Thomson. Add water and bring it to a boil. Add about one inch of water to a deep, wide pot that will fit your steamer basket. Then bring the water to boil over medium heat. Add your basket and broccoli. Lower the steamer basket into the pot so that it sits over the boiling water. The water should reach just under the basket without touching it. Distribute the florets and pieces of broccoli stem evenly in the basket. Cook. Cover the pot tightly with the lid and let the broccoli steam for about four minutes, or until crisp-tender.

Quick tip: If you don’t have a steamer basket, Thomson notes you can create a similar set-up using a metal colander or strainer – just use a pot big enough to hold the strainer and fit a lid on top.



Using a skillet

If you don’t own a steamer, Thomson says you can quickly and easily cook broccoli in a skillet. “The results won’t be quite as crisp as traditional steaming, but it’s an easy way to cook broccoli with minimal equipment.” All you’ll need is a skillet with a tight-fitting lid.

How to steam broccoli using a skillet While broccoli won’t be as crisp in a skillet as in a steamer basket, it’s still a quick and simple way to steam your florets. Joey Ingelhart/Getty Images Prep the broccoli. Cut into two-inch florets. Peel the outer layer of the stem and cut into one-inch pieces. Add water and bring to a boil. Add about 1/2 cup of water to a skillet. Bring the water to a boil over medium heat. Add the broccoli. Add the florets in an even layer. Cook. Cover tightly with a lid and steam for four to five minutes, until the broccoli is bright green and tender.

In the microwave

If you’d rather not turn on the stove at all, turn to your trusty microwave. It’ll provide results similar to the skillet method.

How to steam broccoli in the microwave You can quickly steam your broccoli in the microwave using a microwave-safe dish big enough to hold your broccoli and some water. panithan pholpanichrassamee/Getty Images Prep the broccoli. Cut into two-inch florets. Peel the outer layer of the stem and cut into one-inch pieces. Add broccoli and water. Add the florets to a microwave-safe bowl or casserole dish big enough to hold all of the broccoli. Add about 1/4 cup of water to the dish. Cover your bowl. Use a lid or microwave-safe plate to cover the broccoli completely. Cook. Microwave on high for three to four minutes until bright green and tender.

Quick tip: If you’d like your broccoli to retain its color and stay crisp, Thomson suggests transferring the steamed broccoli to a colander and running cold water over it. This is especially recommended for salads.



Tips and tricks for steaming broccoli

For crisp steamed broccoli: Thomson warns against overcooking the vegetable and recommends periodically checking the doneness with a fork. You should be able to pierce the broccoli with a fork but with resistance – if it easily slides through, you’ve already gone too far. For extra crispy florets, start checking before the cook time is up. Using a steamer basket is the easiest way to achieve crisp-tender broccoli.

Thomson warns against overcooking the vegetable and recommends periodically checking the doneness with a fork. You should be able to pierce the broccoli with a fork but with resistance – if it easily slides through, you’ve already gone too far. For extra crispy florets, start checking before the cook time is up. Using a steamer basket is the easiest way to achieve crisp-tender broccoli. For soft steamed broccoli: If you like softer broccoli, steam for a little longer. Thomson recommends adding one or two minutes on to the cook time. “I don’t recommend cooking it for more than seven minutes, as it will become too soggy.” Steaming broccoli in a skillet or in the microwave tends to produce softer results.

If you like softer broccoli, steam for a little longer. Thomson recommends adding one or two minutes on to the cook time. “I don’t recommend cooking it for more than seven minutes, as it will become too soggy.” Steaming broccoli in a skillet or in the microwave tends to produce softer results. Don’t forget to season: Steamed broccoli can be a bit bland if left to its own devices. You can amp up the flavor by incorporating some simple additions, like salt and pepper. Thomson notes “steamed broccoli is delicious paired with strong flavors like lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, or Parmesan cheese.”

Steamed broccoli can be a bit bland if left to its own devices. You can amp up the flavor by incorporating some simple additions, like salt and pepper. Thomson notes “steamed broccoli is delicious paired with strong flavors like lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, or Parmesan cheese.” Store in the fridge: Steamed broccoli will keep for a few days in an airtight container in the fridge. If you’re meal prepping and plan to reheat, undercook the broccoli a bit so that it doesn’t turn to mush at lunchtime.

Steamed broccoli will keep for a few days in an airtight container in the fridge. If you’re meal prepping and plan to reheat, undercook the broccoli a bit so that it doesn’t turn to mush at lunchtime. Skip frozen: While frozen broccoli is convenient, Thomson doesn’t recommend steaming it. It’s best reserved for adding directly to soups and casseroles. “It’s difficult to achieve a crisp texture when steaming frozen broccoli. If you like a little crunch, I’d recommend sticking to fresh broccoli,” says Thomson.

Steaming is a quick, easy, and healthy way to prepare fresh broccoli. While a steamer basket is convenient, you can also steam the veggie in a skillet or the microwave with good results – just avoid overcooking or you’ll end up with mush. Season well and enjoy as a side dish, in a salad or stir-fry, and more.

