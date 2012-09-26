How To Survive When The Internet Breaks

Photo: Flickr / jwordsmith
Sometimes that series of tubes called “the Internet” gets clogged and you lose your connectivity.All too often, this means you can’t do your job and you’re stuck staring at a screen. But losing the internet doesn’t have to mean losing your productivity.
We’ve gathered 8 suggestions on how you can stay productive when the internet craps out on you.
Use this downtime to plan and get ahead when your internet's non-functional. Once you're back online, you have a prioritised plan to knock out tasks with ease.
Fire up TextEdit and write emails to people you know you need to contact. When you're back online, just copy and paste them into your email client.
Remember your phone? It's just as suitable for getting in touch with people. Make a call instead of sending an email this time.
Use this downtime to evaluate your day and forecast the coming week. What can you be doing to get ahead and save some headaches down the road?
Almost all of us could benefit from reorganising our desks. If you can identify with this picture, then we politely suggest that you take advantage of the downtime to clean, pare down, and organise.
If you use an offline reading list service like Instapaper or Pocket, you can catch up on any articles you've saved ahead of time without an internet connection.
A full computer backup takes time, but without the time suck of the internet lording over you, it's a perfect opportunity to protect your data. Check out our recent walthrough on how to do it here.
Maybe internet downtime isn't an option and you absolutely must get online. If your phone's data plan supports tethering, you can connect your computer to it and piggyback on your phone's data connection. Then you're back to work in no time.
