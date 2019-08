Do you sit all day? If yes, you are damaging your body by doing nothing. Erica Fritz, a physical therapist and the manager of the Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Center at Hospital for Special Surgery, says office workers should stand more and do these stretches in order to alleviate the pain from sitting all day.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.