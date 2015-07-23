You can stay in New York City for just $22 a night -- if you're willing to sleep in someone's parked van

Visiting the Big Apple can be hard.

New Yorkers are not exactly known for being welcoming or cheap.

The New York City hotel market, for example, is one of the most expensive in the world with average nightly rates hovering around $US300.

But there’s one place, apparently, where you can stay and be welcomed with open arms for just $US22 a night.

It’s a van. It’s parked in Queens. It’s listed on Airbnb. And it seems to be incredibly popular.

Airbnb users seem to be really happy with their stay in the van. Yes, it’s a van, they say. But the host, Jonathan, is great. It’s convenient, and the price can’t be beat.

One user, Camille, writes, “Everything was perfect about those two nights in Jonathan’s van (which is really comfortable!). He welcomed us with a big smile and a little gift, he’s been very helpful the whole time and really available if we had questions or anything.”

Landon writes, “The bed was surprisingly comfortable for being a can. Jonathan was very helpful and kept in contact the entire time we were there. Everything was as-advertised.”

“The van was comfortable, and we were not cold. A very funny experience,” Jenny says.

The streets of Long Island City are the new urban campground, it would seem.

And while Airbnb is technically not legal in NYC, sleeping in your car apparently is.

Business Insider contacted Jonathan for this story, but has yet to hear back.

(via Curbed)

