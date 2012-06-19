How To Stay Healthy While travelling For The Holidays

Now that the price of gas has dropped, many people who still have enough money to travel in spite of the recession will be hitting the roads and air this holiday season. So, how do you keep those trips from giving you a nasty case of jet lag or—even worse—a life-threatening blood clot? Just follow these tips from the CDC’s Yellow Book for travellers, via LAist.



About that life-threatening blood clot: VTE is the formation of a blood clot (thrombus), usually within the leg, that can break free (embolism) from its source to cause problems elsewhere in the body (brain, lungs, kidneys, etc.). Because normal rapid blood flow serves to prevent the formation of clots, they can arise from prolonged sitting and immobility, which occurs routinely on long plane, train, or car rides (affectionately termed traveller’s Thrombosis).

The risk of contracting traveller’s Thrombosis is low for trips under six hours but much greater for trips over eight hours. So, what to do?

Methods of prevention cited included exercise and hydration. This translates into avoiding alcohol and caffeine while in flight, drinking plenty of water, and getting up to move around the cabin every hour or so. If you’re not an aisle seat kinda person, then you can do in-seat exercises like curling and releasing your toes, ankle rolls, or raising your legs up and down. Compression socks and anticoagulants are additional preventative measures for those with increased risk, but as always, you need to consult with your physician if you feel you require these additional measures.

Jet lag: The circadian rhythm is like a delicate flower that gets crushed when you cross multiple time zones. To avoid acting like a zombie for half of your trip, employ the ever-faithful avoid caffeine and stay hydrated and soak up as much direct sunlight through outdoor activity as you can (wear sunscreen!) upon arrival. Besides, getting out and exploring your city is another way to keep the waistline in check amidst all the holiday goodies. In general, maintaining your sleep cycle is key, so practice good sleep hygiene: Avoid afternoon naps, take a hot shower/bath before bedtime, and have a small carbohydrate-rich snack a few hours before hitting the sack.

We’d also like to add the Die Hard tip of walking around on carpet when you land with bare feet making fists with your toes. It actually kind of works, so we hear.

