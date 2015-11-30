15 healthy habits that help you stay focused, according to scientists

What was I doing again?

We’ve all had days where we can’t seem to focus, asking that question too many times to count. For some of us, those days are more common than we’d like.

Whether it’s fatigue, distractions, lack of motivation, or something else entirely, our inability to focus digs a hole in our productivity and, therefore, can jeopardize our chances of success.

But you don’t have to go to extremes, like the main character in the Wolf of Wall Street does, to get focused. There are better ways. Here are 15 tips that scientists have found enhance focus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.