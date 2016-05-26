How not to look like a sweaty mess in the office this summer

iStock Hot under the collar? We can help.

Summer is a dreaded time for many an office worker. Sure, it’s easy to get away with full suits during the other three months of the year, but the warmest month always leaves them a little hot under the collar — literally.

Luckily, there are ways to prevent that. Or, at least there are ways to battle against the tide of sweat and warmth.

Wear an undershirt.

Sweat can’t ruin a dress shirt it can’t touch. Avoid the problem altogether by wearing a light, breathable undershirt in a fabric like cotton. It won’t help keep you cool, but it can save your shirt.

Make sure it’s in a light colour, so it can’t be seen past a light-coloured dress shirt.

Learn the correct way to apply antiperspirant.

It turns out we’re all wearing antiperspirant incorrectly, and that’s a large reason why it just isn’t working like it should when it comes to stopping sweat. You’re actually supposed to apply antiperspirant the night before you need it, so that it can have ample time to clog your sweat ducts overnight.

Do this, and you might just sweat a little less to begin with.

Wear the right fabrics.

Wearing the same fabrics in the summer as in the other three months is not a smart idea. Summer demands lighter and more breathable fabrics. Both cotton and linen are great choices, and they can be had in both suits and shirts. If you like the look of seersucker, that can help keep you cool, too.

Wear lighter colours.

Similarly, colours that reflect light, like white, beige and light grey, will keep you cooler in general when you’re outside in the sun. Colours like black, navy, and dark grey will absorb heat, making you feel hotter and sweat more.

Stick to the former, and you’ll be better off.

If all else fails, keep extra shirts at work.

If you’re still sweating too much throughout the day, it might be a good idea to keep an extra shirt at your office to change into throughout the day. It never hurts to be prepared.

If you need more than two or three shirts in a day, it might be time to see a doctor. They can only help.

