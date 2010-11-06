Everything You Need To Know About Doing Your Own Startup

Want to do your own startup, but not sure if you’ve got what it takes?
Chris Dixon laid out 11 tips for people thinking about doing their own company for the first time on his Posterous blog.
We’ve lightly edited his comments for clarity.
Says Dixon, 'If you are doing a consumer web startup, you *need* someone on the team who is native web product person. If you are doing real tech, you need someone who is true native techie.'
'It's worth it,' to hire startup lawyers says Dixon. He recommends Gunderson and says try to only pay $5,000 initially. Promise more money when you get funding.
Instead of keeping your idea to yourself, 'Collect feedback, criticism, maybe garner some allies along the way (even advisors which can help build your credibility).'
In reality, you only need to read Business Insider every day, all day, but Dixon recommends you read all tech blogs: 'Techcrunch, GigaOm, Business Insider, Mashable, RWW, etc.' Also, 'read VC blogs like Fred Wilson, Mark Suster, and Eric Reis. Go back and read back articles too.'
No need to over think this one: 'Just do minimal viable blogging. Document your startup adventures, thoughts on tech, respond to others blogging/tweeting - whatever. Just get out there and write.'
If you can land an office, or share space with another startup, do it. 'Good energy.'
'If you don't code, don't try to teach yourself and code for your startup. Partner with someone who is great at it. Programming is an art & science and takes years to get good at.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.