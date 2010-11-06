Everything You Need To Know About Doing Your Own Startup

Want to do your own startup, but not sure if you’ve got what it takes?



Chris Dixon laid out 11 tips for people thinking about doing their own company for the first time on his Posterous blog.

We’ve lightly edited his comments for clarity.

Make sure you have the right team Says Dixon, 'If you are doing a consumer web startup, you *need* someone on the team who is native web product person. If you are doing real tech, you need someone who is true native techie.' Hire a good startup law firm, and get standardized incorporation. 'It's worth it,' to hire startup lawyers says Dixon. He recommends Gunderson and says try to only pay $5,000 initially. Promise more money when you get funding. Talk to as many people as you can Instead of keeping your idea to yourself, 'Collect feedback, criticism, maybe garner some allies along the way (even advisors which can help build your credibility).' Read all the tech blogs. In reality, you only need to read Business Insider every day, all day, but Dixon recommends you read all tech blogs: 'Techcrunch, GigaOm, Business Insider, Mashable, RWW, etc.' Also, 'read VC blogs like Fred Wilson, Mark Suster, and Eric Reis. Go back and read back articles too.' Start blogging and tweeting No need to over think this one: 'Just do minimal viable blogging. Document your startup adventures, thoughts on tech, respond to others blogging/tweeting - whatever. Just get out there and write.' Go to all good startup events and talk to everyone Become a part of the tech startup scene. Make sure you are at the top of Google searches for your name Don't just work at home If you can land an office, or share space with another startup, do it. 'Good energy.' Apply to Y Combinator, Techstars etc. No brainer to at least apply. Give it a shot. Take a stab at learning some coding. 'If you don't code, don't try to teach yourself and code for your startup. Partner with someone who is great at it. Programming is an art & science and takes years to get good at.' You must be ready to commit. This is the most important thing of all, in our opinion: 'If you really want to do a startup, be ready to spend the next 5 years of your life doing it. If you aren't ready for that level of commitment, don't do it.'

